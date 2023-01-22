LA Tech head coach Lane Burroughs spoke to Trojan’s baseball team to prep for season

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Former West Lauderdale baseball player and current Louisiana Tech head coach, Lane Burroughs, joined the Northeast Lauderdale baseball team at their first pitch banquet to open the season.

Burroughs also played at Meridian Community College where he led the Eagles to a back-to-back Region 23 championships and a NJCAA College World Series appearance in 1993.

He recently led the Bulldogs to their first NCAA Regional appearance since 1987 during the 2022 season.

On Saturday coach Burroughs was speaking to the Trojans about the importance of being a good teammate. He was proud to be back home

Burroughs said, “Well this place, Lauderdale County and Meridian meant a lot to me. It’s where I grew up. I was fortunate enough to play at West Lauderdale, a tremendous high school program. Played for one of the best coaches in the history of high school baseball and then to go to Meridian and play for Corky Palmer and Scott Berry you just start connecting. The good Lord- the past of great men and great coaches and it led to me being a division one head coach. The only job I ever wanted was MCC. I wanted to be the head coach at Meridian Community College but the good Lord had more plans, bigger plans and to come back here. A lot of blood sweat and tears; family and friends it means a lot. I love coming back home and trying to spread the good word. We have a small window where we have a voice and I feel like anytime you’re asked to do these things you need to jump on it.”

First year Trojans head coach Brock McKnight said, “He’s one of the guys that our guys look up to. I mean he’s big time baseball, an awesome dude. I’ve known him for a long time. To be able to have him here for us to give our kids a word of encouragement before we get started in three weeks and we are excited about it.”

Former West Lauderdale alum and LA Tech head coach @LaneBurroughs23 is in Meridian talking to the @NETROJANSBASE team sharing stories and the importance of being a teammate. He says it’s great to be back home and to speak to the Trojans. Hear more tonight on @WTOKTV at 6! pic.twitter.com/8paEWECVkG — syd (@sydney_wicker) January 21, 2023

