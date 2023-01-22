MCC baseball hosts “Hot Stove” event with former players and coaches

Meridian Community College was hosting a night with the MCC baseball team: Hot Stove with a panel of former players and coaches.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 11:47 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The panel included Louisiana Tech head coach and West Lauderdale alumni, Lane Burroughs, Louisiana Monroe head coach, Mike Federico, Little Rock Arkansas head coach, Chris Curry, and Southern Miss head coach, Scott Berry.

The night was a chance for the former Eagles to share memories of their experiences as Eagles and what being at MCC meant to them.

“Well it was my first real job. You know I was 28 years old coming from Missouri and I will tell you the community of Meridian and MCC welcomed me with open arms,” said coach Berry. “And not being from here I immediately felt like I fit in and it’s played pivotal parts in my career and where I am today.”

Eagles head coach Dillon Sudduth said, “It’s a celebration of MCC baseball. The past, the traditions, and also talking about the future too with the guys that are currently on the team. So to get together and kind of reminisce and to have a fun night doing it it’s very exciting.”

