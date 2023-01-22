Missing man in Lauderdale County

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale Emergency Management Director, Odie Barrett, confirmed to News 11 that LEMA is searching for a man in the Dalewood area.

According to Barrett, 69-year-old Danny Hall is said to have gone missing earlier in the day on Saturday but was not reported missing until later in the evening.

LEMA is staging their search from Randy’s One Stop.

Details are scarce but News 11 will update this story as they become available.

