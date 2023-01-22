Newton County girls soccer advances to round two of MHSAA playoffs

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton County beat Pontotoc 2-1 in round one of the MHSAA playoffs to advance to the second round.

Last season the Lady Cougars fell short of the playoffs so Saturday’s win was huge for the Cougars to prove that they belong there. Eighth grader, Mary Preston Williams and junior Emma Claire Thornton were the two goal scorers in the game.

“It was way closer than I wanted it to be,” said first year head coach, Sara Thompson. “I wanted it to be like 3 or 4-0 so I could relax but I told them in the end, it probably wasn’t our best soccer today but a win is a win. It moves us on so we can focus on the next game.”

Newton County will take on New Albany on Monday.

