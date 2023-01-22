Newton County girls soccer advances to round two of MHSAA playoffs

Newton County girls soccer advances to second round of playoffs
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton County beat Pontotoc 2-1 in round one of the MHSAA playoffs to advance to the second round.

Last season the Lady Cougars fell short of the playoffs so Saturday’s win was huge for the Cougars to prove that they belong there. Eighth grader, Mary Preston Williams and junior Emma Claire Thornton were the two goal scorers in the game.

“It was way closer than I wanted it to be,” said first year head coach, Sara Thompson. “I wanted it to be like 3 or 4-0 so I could relax but I told them in the end, it probably wasn’t our best soccer today but a win is a win. It moves us on so we can focus on the next game.”

Newton County will take on New Albany on Monday.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pro football superstar Deion Sanders has listed his Mississippi property for $1.5 million.
Deion Sanders’ old home could be yours. All you need is $1.5 million.
Meridian Police said early Friday afternoon that 31-year-old Jimmy Grace is in custody for a...
MPD arrests suspect in Friday shooting
MPD confirms driver in critical condition
MPD involved in vehicle pursuit that ended in crash
News 11 gets the answer a lot of parents are looking for right now
Is LCSD moving to a “year round” school calendar?
A popular pizza chain is returning to North Meridian.
Second Pizza Hut coming to Meridian

Latest News

Former MCC baseball players and coaches join share memories and stories at MCC's night with the...
MCC baseball hosts “Hot Stove” event with former players and coaches
Former West Lauderdale baseball player and current Louisiana Tech head coach, Lane Burroughs,...
Lane Burroughs speaks to Trojans
Former West Lauderdale baseball player and current Louisiana Tech head coach, Lane Burroughs,...
LA Tech head coach Lane Burroughs spoke to Trojan’s baseball team to prep for season
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his touchdown against the...
Chiefs, led by hobbled Mahomes, beat Jags 27-20 in playoffs