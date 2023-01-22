Search continues for missing man Danny Hall

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The search for Lauderdale County man Danny Hall is about to reach its 21st hour.

According to Lauderdale Emergency Management director Odie Barrett, a dive team will be used in the search for Danny Hall.

Mr. Hall was last seen at 6 o clock on Saturday morning at Randy’s one-stop in the Dalewood area. He stands roughly 5 foot 8 weighs 130 pounds and was also last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

We talked with LEMA director Odie Barrett about the extensive search area and how they plan on continuing their search for Mr. Hall today.

“We do ask that everyone around this area check your cameras to see if you can catch Mr. Hall walking down the road and if you live out this way, we ask that you look in your campers and sheds, anywhere that someone can come in out of this weather that we had last night and take shelter and we ask everyone to please do so.”

If you have any information on where Mr. Hall could be located, we ask that you call, the number on your screen right now, which is 601-482-9852.

