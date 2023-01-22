USM set to host Human Trafficking Awareness Summit

Workshop on human trafficking set for USM Tuesday
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Tuesday afternoon, an issue that encompasses a neighborhood block to around the world will be brought out of the shadows.

The “Mississippi Businesses against Trafficking Summit” will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Joe Paul Theater inside the Thad Cochran Center on the University of Southern Mississippi campus in Hattiesburg.

USM’s School of Social Work and Center for Human Trafficking Research and Training is partnering with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation to host the summit.

The event will include educational information about human trafficking in the state, as well as a panel discussion.

At 6 p.m., the film, “Sextortion: The Hidden Pandemic” by Maria Demeshkina Peek will premiere at the same location.

The film dives into the world of online grooming and sextortion. Following the film, a panel discussion will be held.

For more information or to register for the events, visit https://www.usm.edu/social-work-institutes-centers/human-trafficking-research-training.php

