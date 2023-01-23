City of Meridian Arrest Report January 23, 2023

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
LATOYA S MARSH1986839 39TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
DONNIE ISOM1972626 21ST ST APT 22 MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
PUBLIC DRUNK
RESISTING ARREST
CONNIE S MOORE19671325 BOLEN LONGCREEK RD MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
DONNELL THOMPSON19802112 12TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
TONIO MATTHEWS19745346 8TH ST EXT MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
JONATHAN R DOLLARD19902929 36TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
ANGEL J PARKER19901923 33RD AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
TIMOTHY W MOORE19744474 LONG CREEK CUTOFF RD MERIDIAN, MS
DUI
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 20, 2023 at 6:00 AM to January 23, 2023 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 6:55 PM on January 21, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4300 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 8:58 PM on January 22, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1800 block of 21stCourt. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo released of Danny Hall
Coroner: Search for Danny Hall over, found deceased
Hall is said to have gone missing earlier in the day on Saturday
Missing man in Lauderdale County
Donald Ray Leverette, Jr., 40, of Lisman, Ala., was found dead Sunday evening at the 2100 block...
Victim’s name released in Meridian’s first homicide of 2023
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
The search for Lauderdale County man Danny Hall is about to reach its 21st hour.
Search continues for missing man Danny Hall

Latest News

Daily Docket 5
Kemper County Arrest Report January 23, 2023
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report January 23, 2023
Donald Ray Leverette, Jr., 40, of Lisman, Ala., was found dead Sunday evening at the 2100 block...
Victim’s name released in Meridian’s first homicide of 2023
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’