City of Meridian Arrest Report January 23, 2023
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|LATOYA S MARSH
|1986
|839 39TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|DONNIE ISOM
|1972
|626 21ST ST APT 22 MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
PUBLIC DRUNK
RESISTING ARREST
|CONNIE S MOORE
|1967
|1325 BOLEN LONGCREEK RD MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|DONNELL THOMPSON
|1980
|2112 12TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
|TONIO MATTHEWS
|1974
|5346 8TH ST EXT MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|JONATHAN R DOLLARD
|1990
|2929 36TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|ANGEL J PARKER
|1990
|1923 33RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|TIMOTHY W MOORE
|1974
|4474 LONG CREEK CUTOFF RD MERIDIAN, MS
DUI
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 20, 2023 at 6:00 AM to January 23, 2023 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 6:55 PM on January 21, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4300 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 8:58 PM on January 22, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1800 block of 21stCourt. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
