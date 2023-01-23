Coroner: Search for Danny Hall over, found deceased

Photo released of Danny Hall
Photo released of Danny Hall
By Ethan Bird
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - According to Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler, the search for Danny Hall is over, he was found deceased around 5 P.M. Sunday night.

Cobler confirmed to News 11 that Hall was found in a chair on a porch at a home on Alice Dr., not far from where the search began on Saturday night. There is no suspicion of foul play.

