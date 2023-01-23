First Alert: Severe storms possible late Tuesday night

Late Tuesday into early Wed.
Late Tuesday into early Wed.(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 6:57 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! It was a rainy weekend, but showers are clearing today. Highs are in the mid to lower 50s with overnight lows in the lower 30s. Partly cloudy skies can be expected throughout the day. Get ready to pick up your rain gear as we approach Tuesday. Stay safe and have a great day.

First Alert:

Rain does return tomorrow also bringing the possibility for localized flooding and a low end threat for severe weather. Heavy rain arrives late Tuesday night. We cannot rule out the possibility for a tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail. Keep your weather guard up from 9pm Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning around 4am. Storm Team 11 will be sure to keep you all updated every step of the way.

