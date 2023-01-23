Frontline Responders: Spotlighting volunteers at The MAX

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - For this week’s Frontline Responders, we are spotlighting some volunteers at one of the local museums in the Queen City.

The Mississippi Arts Entertainment Experience also known as The MAX recently hosted its Volunteer Recognition Dinner to honor those who breathe life into the museum and donate so much time to make the guest experience a great one.

Kelly Jean Hills, the Volunteer Coordinator at The MAX, explains just how valuable the volunteers are to the museum.

“Volunteerism is the key to keeping us going. This year alone our volunteers did over 2,000 hours of volunteerism so if that’s not the key I don’t know what is. I can’t talk about the dollars amount that they saved us by showing up and helping out. Without our volunteers none of this would be possible,” said Hills.

Evelyn Myles was one of the top three volunteers of the year. Myles worked over 40 hours last year at the museum.

“I enjoy coming out. I enjoy meeting people. I enjoy working with the people I work with. The people I work with are very nice and I meet people from all over the country. I just enjoy it. It gets you out the house,” said Myles.

Jan Mardis is another volunteer who worked over 20 hours last year. She believes volunteering is a great way to contribute to the community.

“I just love it because if I wasn’t volunteering, I would be at home. It gives me a chance to see people that I know, see friends, and get to meet people from all over the country so it’s just a good fit to stay involved and be able to be out there to let people know what’s in Meridian for them to do. There are things to do, if people would get out and look for it,” said Mardis.

If you would like learn how to become a volunteer at the museum you are encouraged to visit The MAX’s website.

