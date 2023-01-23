Gas prices increasing
(WTOK) - The average price of gas in Mississippi rose 17.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.03 per gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,014 stations in the state. Prices in Mississippi are 36.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand nine cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
The national average price of diesel has risen 2.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.60 per gallon. The national average price of gasoline has risen 11.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.39 Monday. The national average is up 30.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and is 7.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis, Patrick De Haan, said higher oil prices and refinery challenges are responsible.
The average price in Alabama is $3.17 per gallon.
