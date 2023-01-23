Gas prices increasing

(WTOK) - The average price of gas in Mississippi rose 17.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.03 per gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,014 stations in the state. Prices in Mississippi are 36.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand nine cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel has risen 2.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.60 per gallon. The national average price of gasoline has risen 11.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.39 Monday. The national average is up 30.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and is 7.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis, Patrick De Haan, said higher oil prices and refinery challenges are responsible.

“Releases of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve have wrapped up. Concerns are increasing that without additional oil, supply will tighten in the weeks ahead, especially as the nation starts to move away from softer demand in the height of winter. Moving forward, it doesn’t look good for motorists, with prices likely to continue accelerating.”

The average price in Alabama is $3.17 per gallon.

