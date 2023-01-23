Funeral service for Janese S. Allen will be held on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 11:30 AM at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Bro. Jack Giles officiating. Burial will follow at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Janese Salter Allen, age 91 of Collinsville passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family.

Throughout her life, Janese was a dedicated teacher for over 30 years in the Meridian area. She loved her church and was very active at The Church of the Way. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She will be truly missed by all who knew her.

Survivors include her children, Dave Allen, Bonnie R. Allen, Tony Allen (Jorja), and Amy Roddie (Joe); grandchildren, Alicia Roberson (Dave), Selby Allen, Eli Allen (Clara Agnes), Zach Allen, Kendra Schneider (Patrick), Erin Pendergrass, Emilie Allen, Elaine Allen, Chloe Wilkinson (Ethan), and Allie Roddie; numerous great-grandchildren; siblings, Shirley Gambill, Bettie Salter, Selby Salter, and Virginia Davis; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Julius “Red” Allen; sister, Joyce Gilbert.

Pallbearers will be Kenny Duett, Joe Roddie, Ethan Wilkinson, Patrick Landrieu, Dave Roberson, and Ryan Roberson.

The family would like to express a special thanks to her sitters Catherine Taylor and LaKeisha Phillips, and Brandi Addy and all the staff at Gentiva Hospice.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 24, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 11:15 AM at the funeral home prior to service.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

