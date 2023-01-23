Lauderdale County Arrest Report January 23, 2023

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo released of Danny Hall
Coroner: Search for Danny Hall over, found deceased
Hall is said to have gone missing earlier in the day on Saturday
Missing man in Lauderdale County
Man shot multiple times
MPD investigates first homicide of 2023
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
The search for Lauderdale County man Danny Hall is about to reach its 21st hour.
Search continues for missing man Danny Hall

Latest News

Man shot multiple times
MPD investigates first homicide of 2023
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
Person killed in officer-involved shooting in Clinton
Person killed in officer-involved shooting in Clinton
Woman, small grandchildren robbed at gunpoint in South Jackson
Woman, young grandchildren robbed at gunpoint in South Jackson