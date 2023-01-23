LCSD boast highest graduation rates in district history

LCSD ranked number 18 in the state
By Cara Shirley
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 8:05 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Governor reeves released a statement saying Mississippi graduation rates have reached an all-time high. Lauderdale county schools can boast the same.

Lauderdale County School District ranked number 18 on the Governors list. News 11 spoke with Superintendent Dr. John-Mark Cain about Lauderdale counties numbers.

“We’re blessed to have the highest recorded, the highest graduation rate we’ve ever had on record here at 94.4% up, 2.4% year over year, edging out the state. I think they came in at 88.9. So overall Lauderdale county school district is up. We’ve had a lot of success coming out of Covid and you know, we’ve just got to maintain that and continue to try to grow.” said Dr. Cain.

Dr. Cain believes the districts success comes from not only the hard work of teachers and students, but also the Graduation Coaches the district was able to hire through federal funding.

