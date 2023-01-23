Meridian Public Schools announces administrator, teacher of the year

Meridian Public School District's 2022-23 Administrator of the Year is Angela McQuarley and the...
Meridian Public School District's 2022-23 Administrator of the Year is Angela McQuarley and the 2022-23 Teacher of the Year is Fannetta Dancy-Crenshaw.(Meridian Public School District)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Public School District announced its 2022-23 Administrator of the Year is Angela McQuarley and the 2022-23 Teacher of the Year is Fannetta Dancy-Crenshaw of TJ Harris Upper Elementary.

The MPSD Teacher of the Year is chosen from those who represent their schools as Teacher of the Year. The finalists were: Renata McNeil, Meridian High School; Dena Patterson, Ross Collins Career and Technical Center; Londyn Thomas, Marion Park; Kim Hill, Northwest Middle School; Kletina Campbell, Magnolia Middle School; Julie Wright, Crestwood Elementary School; Shannon Adams, Oakland Heights Elementary; Ashley Eades, Poplar Springs Elementary; Kentron Clayton, Parkview Elementary; Deborah McDade, TJ Harris Lower Elementary; Fannetta Dancy-Crenshaw, TJ Harris Upper Elementary and Sandra Lake, West Hills Elementary.

Renata McNeil, Meridian High School; Dena Patterson, Ross Collins Career and Technical Center;...
Renata McNeil, Meridian High School; Dena Patterson, Ross Collins Career and Technical Center; Londyn Thomas, Marion Park; Kim Hill, Northwest Middle School; Kletina Campbell, Magnolia Middle School; Julie Wright, Crestwood Elementary School; Shannon Adams, Oakland Heights Elementary; Ashley Eades, Poplar Springs Elementary; Kentron Clayton, Parkview Elementary; Deborah McDade, TJ Harris Lower Elementary; Fannetta Dancy-Crenshaw, TJ Harris Upper Elementary and Sandra Lake, West Hills Elementary.(Meridian Public School District)

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo released of Danny Hall
Coroner: Search for Danny Hall over, found deceased
Hall is said to have gone missing earlier in the day on Saturday
Missing man in Lauderdale County
Man shot multiple times
MPD investigates first homicide of 2023
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
The search for Lauderdale County man Danny Hall is about to reach its 21st hour.
Search continues for missing man Danny Hall

Latest News

FILE: The process for future COVID-19 vaccines may be similar to that for the seasonal flu...
US proposes once-a-year COVID shots for most Americans
Gas prices rising
Gas prices increasing
FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, on May 4, 2021. The...
Experts say tax refunds may be different than expected this year
Late Tuesday into early Wed.
First Alert: Severe storms possible late Tuesday night