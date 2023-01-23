Meridian Public Schools announces administrator, teacher of the year

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Public School District announced its 2022-23 Administrator of the Year is Angela McQuarley and the 2022-23 Teacher of the Year is Fannetta Dancy-Crenshaw of TJ Harris Upper Elementary.

The MPSD Teacher of the Year is chosen from those who represent their schools as Teacher of the Year. The finalists were: Renata McNeil, Meridian High School; Dena Patterson, Ross Collins Career and Technical Center; Londyn Thomas, Marion Park; Kim Hill, Northwest Middle School; Kletina Campbell, Magnolia Middle School; Julie Wright, Crestwood Elementary School; Shannon Adams, Oakland Heights Elementary; Ashley Eades, Poplar Springs Elementary; Kentron Clayton, Parkview Elementary; Deborah McDade, TJ Harris Lower Elementary; Fannetta Dancy-Crenshaw, TJ Harris Upper Elementary and Sandra Lake, West Hills Elementary.

