MLT showcased a one act play Saturday night

Theater troop to represent Mississippi in regional competition in March
By Cara Shirley
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 7:56 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The play “Drinks on Me” won State Competition and will represent the state of Mississippi in regionals this coming March. News 11 spoke to the play director, Anquanizia Hall, about the experience.

“I directed this play; it’s called “Drinks on Me”. March 1st through 5th is regionals in Kentucky and it’s called STC and we advanced to regionals, two out of five theaters advanced, to represent the entire state of Mississippi. So we will be one of the theaters representing the entire state of Mississippi. The cast is 6 people. We all are MHS alumni, staff and students. So it’s all MHS. My favorite part would be giving a platform to local actors. This will be a lot of their first time on stage. There are six actors, however, for three of them it’s their first time on stage acting.” said Hall.

Congratulations to the cast for making it to regionals! As they say in theater “Break A Leg!”

