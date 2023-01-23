MPD Investigates first homicide of 2023

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) Meridian police are investigating the city’s first homicide of 2023.

According to Meridian Police Detective Chanetta Stevens, a male was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds Sunday evening at the 2100 block of 18th Avenue. The victim’s identification is being withheld pending notification of family., Stevens said.

If you have any information regarding this murder, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-855-485-8477 or The Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893

This is a developing story.

