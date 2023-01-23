MPD Investigates first homicide of 2023

Man shot multiple times
Man shot multiple times(Wtok)
By Cara Shirley
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 11:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) Meridian police are investigating the city’s first homicide of 2023.

According to Meridian Police Detective Chanetta Stevens, a male was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds Sunday evening at the 2100 block of 18th Avenue. The victim’s identification is being withheld pending notification of family., Stevens said.

If you have any information regarding this murder, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-855-485-8477 or The Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD confirms driver in critical condition
MPD involved in vehicle pursuit that ended in crash
Hall is said to have gone missing earlier in the day on Saturday
Missing man in Lauderdale County
Pro football superstar Deion Sanders has listed his Mississippi property for $1.5 million.
Deion Sanders’ old home could be yours. All you need is $1.5 million.
Photo released of Danny Hall
Coroner: Search for Danny Hall over, found deceased
News 11 gets the answer a lot of parents are looking for right now
Is LCSD moving to a “year round” school calendar?

Latest News

Frontline Responders: Spotlighting volunteers at The MAX
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
Frontline Responder: Spotlighting volunteers at The MAX
Frontline Responders: Spotlighting volunteers at The MAX
Lauderdale county school district ranked number 18 on the governors list
LCSD boast highest graduation rates in district history