Mr. Fredrick “Rick” Niles Baker, age 71, of Meridian passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at his residence.

Rick honorably served his country in the United States Navy, serving during the Vietnam Conflict and Desert Storm. After retiring from the Navy, he also worked for the City of Meridian. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and his family – especially his pride and joy, Amanda.

Survivors include his daughters, Amanda Phillips and Michele Chumley (Chris); sons, Avery Baker, Freddy Baker siblings, Joseph Avery Baker and Rita Baker; as well as numerous other family members and friends.

Mr. Baker was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Lillian Baker; sister, Kathleen Baker; and one brother, Howard Baker.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.