Funeral services for Mr. Leland Stanton McCallister will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Rev. Bob Followell officiating. Burial will follow at Meridian Memorial Park. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Leland Stanton McCallister, 78, of Meridian passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023.

Mr. McCallister attended Meridian Public Schools. At the age of 13, he was baptized at Southside Methodist Church. He was a graduate of the Meridian High School class of 1962 and Meridian Junior College class of 1964. He was worked for Lockheed Martin from 1969 until his retirement in 1997. During his career there, he invented several tools that assisted in cutting down assembly and repair times. He attained his solo pilot license as well as his gun dealer license. His hobbies included spending time at the Meridian shooting range, reloading bullets, fishing, hunting, and camping. He was an expert marksman and gunsmith.

He is survived by his step-son, DeWayne Breland; nephew, Dewayne McCallister and his wife Jennifer along with their sons Zachary and Bryson McCallister; his sister-in-law, Della McCallister Russell and her husband Alton Russell; and his cat, Tom.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Louise McCallister; his brother, Roy McCallister; and his loving wife of 47 years, Shirley McCallister.

The family would like to give special thanks and appreciation to Halcyon Hospice, Diversicare Nursing Home, the Rehab Department at Bedford, Joe Anderson, Dewayne Breland, Della McCallister Russell, as well as Donna Allison at OneCall Caregiver’s Service.

The family requests memorials be made to East Mississippi Animal Rescue, Lauderdale County Animal Shelter, or the Meridian Police Range.

Pallbearers will be Ricky Covington, Nate Turnbow, Bryson McCallister, Zachary McCallister, Douglas Harden, and Otis Howell.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

