Funeral services for Mrs. Jewel Tucker will be held Tuesday, January 24th, 2023 at the chapel of Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Bro. Destin Morris officiating. Interment to follow at Meridian Memorial Park. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Tucker, age 90, of Meridian, MS passed away Friday, January 20th, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Jewel first and foremost loved her family. Jewel was a very hard worker at any job she held. She was also dedicated to her church, Trinity Assembly of God. Her hobbies included gardening, fishing, and attending activities with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jewel just enjoyed life.

Mrs. Tucker is survived by her children Ira Gene Tucker and Carol Lang. Her grandchildren: Daniel Tucker, Marie Lee, Samuel Lang, and April Evans. Her great-grandchildren: Haley, Landon, Jaxson, Amanda, Anastasia, Reco, Jasmine, Kylie, and William “Bubba”. And 3 great-great-grandchildren. Her siblings: Royce Sullivan (Esterlene) and Ann Johnson (Roy), sister-in-law Jean Sullivan, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Sam Tucker, her parents Clarence and Emma Sullivan, her Son-in-Law William Lang, her brothers; James, Paul and Wilber Sullivan, her sisters Willie Lee Pratt and Eloise Dunn, her grandson Matthew Tucker, her great-grandson Bryce Tucker.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com

The Tucker family will receive friends on Monday, January 23rd, 2023, from 5pm to 7pm at the funeral home.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.