uneral Services for Mrs. Virginia Dare Page Boardman will begin at 10:00 AM Wednesday, January 25, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with Reverend Cade Burt and Dr. Sam Hughes officiating. Interment will follow at Lowe Cemetery in Hazlehurst, MS. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Boardman, 88, of the Meehan Community, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023.

Virginia loved the outdoors. She loved to garden and raise beautiful flowers; she also loved to fish and deer hunt into her 80′s. She was a graduate of Mississippi College and was an educator for many years retiring from Enterprise School District after 28 and 1/2 years. She will be remembered as a Christian. She loved her church family and faithfully attended Central Baptist Church for over 50 years. She was a member of the Sanctuary Choir and also worked in the Church library.

Mrs. Boardman is survived by her daughters Lynn Boardman-Bush and Brenda Perry (Steve); grandchildren Aubrey Trammel (Blake), Jake Perry (Fiancé Sara); one great-grandson, Abel McAdory. One Sister, Beatrice Woodard, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mrs. Virginia is preceded in death by her husband, William Bobby Boardman; her parents Polk and Annie Page; her son, Joe Boardman; and her siblings, Embra Page, Phinus Page, Ralph Page, and Adilaid Maddox.

Pallbearers will be Harvey Page, Wayne Page, Roland Woodard, Jake Perry, Steve Perry, and Blake Trammel.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

The Boardman Family will receive guests from 9:00 AM until 9:45 AM prior to funeral rites.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

