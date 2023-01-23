Young eagle released back into wild after spending several months recovering

Seeing an eagle being released back into its natural habitat is a sight that would make any animal lover speechless.
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - Seeing an eagle being released back into its natural habitat is a sight that would make any animal lover speechless.

Sunday, a young eagle in Vancleave named Pikachu was released back into her habitat after being severely injured and treated for several weeks.

“We knew she was injured, so I called Donna at the zoo in Jackson, and she was more than willing to take her in and give her the help she needed with her legs and stuff,” said Trish Stiles.

“Her left leg was basically shattered, and they had to pin that with external fixators,” said Missy Dubuisson. “Her right leg did not have mobility; it was basically nerve damage.”

Pikachu spent several months relearning how to hunt and fly while going through physical therapy and extensive treatment. During the recovery stages, a 12-year-old named Silas Bosarge volunteered to help feed the eagle by catching fish every day for the rescue group. With a group effort from the rescue groups, Bosarge and Mississippi Power, the young eagle managed to go through a quick and easy nursing stage.

“I say it all the time: it takes a village to save one,” said Dubuisson. “It took three different entities to get this one bird to get back out into the wild, and there’s nothing like it isn’t it.”

“To have an organization like Wild at Heart to be able to care for them and then see that whole village come together is really awesome,” said Patrick Chubb. “You take a bad situation, and they make it a good situation, and it’s just awe inspiring to see that eagle released today.”

As for Bosarge, he says he is willing to help out the rescue group again if another animal is found injured. Gulf Coast Wildlife rehab officials say now that the Eagle is healed and released, it is no longer under surveillance.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo released of Danny Hall
Coroner: Search for Danny Hall over, found deceased
Hall is said to have gone missing earlier in the day on Saturday
Missing man in Lauderdale County
Man shot multiple times
MPD investigates first homicide of 2023
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
The search for Lauderdale County man Danny Hall is about to reach its 21st hour.
Search continues for missing man Danny Hall

Latest News

FILE: The process for future COVID-19 vaccines may be similar to that for the seasonal flu...
FDA wants a simpler COVID-19 vaccine process
FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, on May 4, 2021. The...
Experts say tax refunds may be different than expected this year
Late Tuesday into early Wed.
First Alert: Severe storms possible late Tuesday night
Man shot multiple times
MPD investigates first homicide of 2023
Frontline Responders: Spotlighting volunteers at The MAX