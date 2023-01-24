Clarke Co. justice court judge race draws crowded field

Chanetta Stevens, of Quitman, is one of six candidates running for Clarke Co. justice court judge, Place 1.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Judge Toby Bartee announced recently he would not seek re-election after his seventh term ends for justice court judge in Clarke County. This has opened the door for candidates, six so far, wanting to fill the seat.

Chanetta Stevens is throwing her hat into the political ring for the Place 1 seat. She told News 11 why she’s running.

“I’ve seen both sides, where the judicial system helped people and when it didn’t. Rehabilitation is more than just going to jail and prison,” said Stevens.

Stevens was born and raised in Quitman. She has been in law enforcement for 7 years at the Meridian Police Department with the current title of detective. She lists reasons why voters should vote for her.

“I am bringing experience, education as far as the laws go, and I have worked really hard to get where I am today. I feel like everything I have to offer is worth offering and being able to share with the world,” said Stevens.

Stevens said she follows three simple rules that she would implement, if elected.

“I want to be balanced, fair and firm. I want to be able to guarantee that when you come into my courtroom, I will always treat you fairly, treat you right, and I am going to treat you like you are a human,” said Stevens.

News 11 is continuing to follow this race and will interview more candidates running.

Here’s a list of qualified candidates for this seat: Democrats, Cleveland “Baba” Peebles, Andrea Monique Laphand Davis, Bryan McLaughlin, Rosie Bumpers and independent Casey West Kyle.

