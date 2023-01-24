EMBDC welcomes Country Boys Farm to Table Fresh Market, to Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -This business offers a new way to get fresh and different meats and vegetables that you would not find in big grocery stores. They have things like rabbit and fresh gulf shrimp.

They also have a butcher shop in which you can select a type of meat whether that be pork or beef and you can choose what cut of meat you would like and they will do it right there for you.

The Country Boys Farm to Table Fresh Market was welcomed to the EMBDC as they hosted a ribbon cutting.

“It’s been awesome. The support that we’ve gotten has been overwhelming for us. Everybody comes in with a smile and we try to do unique stuff so people are not used to what we do here, so it’s been honestly overwhelming for us and we got a lot more to come for the city of Meridian and it’s much needed in the city of Meridian. So it’s been awesome.

“We’re providing a bunch of unique products that you can’t get here. We make a lot of stuff ourselves here. We grow a lot of our own product here, especially this summer when we have our watermelons and peas and fresh vegetables out here. Something I’m looking forward to and just providing something in Meridian hadn’t seen,” said Owner, Lou Nabors.

You can find this new amazing market at 4620 Poplar Springs Drive, and you can visit their Facebook page by clicking here.

