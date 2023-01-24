FIRST ALERT: Timing for Tuesday’s severe storms updated

Storm Team 11 Future cast showing the line of storms over our area 10 P.M. Tuesday.
Storm Team 11 Future cast showing the line of storms over our area 10 P.M. Tuesday.(WTOK)
By Ethan Bird
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The National Weather Service in Jackson updated the timings for East Mississippi’s severe weather to 9 P.M. on Tuesday night through 3 A.M. Wednesday morning. The timing for Sumter and and Choctaw counties in Alabama is Midnight to 3 A.M. Tuesday into Wednesday.

The biggest threat with this round of storms will be straight line winds that could gust from 40 to 60 MPH. That is enough to move outdoor furniture and decorations or ever topple trees.

A tornado and localized flash flooding cannot be ruled out but the chances are very low.

