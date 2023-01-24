FIRST ALERT: Weather Alert Day for Wind

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A Wind Advisory will be in effect for our area this afternoon through early Wednesday. Winds are expected to gust over 40mph, mainly after 4PM...lasting for a prolonged period of time. This could lead to downed trees, possible power outages, and difficulty driving...especially for high profile vehicles. Make sure to secure any loose items outside on your property before the winds increase.

Along with overall strong winds, there’s a low risk for isolated severe storms as an area of low pressure moves across our area. Damaging wind will be the main threat from the main line of storms that’ll move in after 9PM. However, a tornado can’t be ruled out nor a storm or two that has severe hail. Make sure to have multiple ways of getting alerts before bed tonight, and the severe risk could linger as late as 3AM Wednesday for our AL counties.

Behind this system, lingering light showers are possible Wednesday AM. Otherwise, it’ll be cloudy with isolated late showers possible through the afternoon. Clouds and colder air advecting in will keep highs near 50 degrees Wednesday afternoon. Plan for a cold mornings to end the week with lows near the freezing mark Thursday AM & Friday AM. However, sunshine will be abundant both days with highs warming into the upper 50s by Friday.

For now, the weekend looks seasonably nice with highs near 60 degrees both days, but showers are possible by Sunday evening. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates

