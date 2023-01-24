Lauderdale County Arrest Report January 24, 2023

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm Team 11 Future cast showing the line of storms over our area 10 P.M. Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT: Timing for Tuesday’s severe storms updated
Donald Ray Leverette, Jr., 40, of Lisman, Ala., was found dead Sunday evening at the 2100 block...
Victim’s name released in Meridian’s first homicide of 2023
Photo released of Danny Hall
Coroner: Search for Danny Hall over, found deceased
Silver Alert issued for William Henry Harrell, 18.
Silver Alert issued for 18-year-old William Henry Harrell of Louisville
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report January 23, 2023

Latest News

Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report January 23, 2023
Daily Docket 5
Kemper County Arrest Report January 23, 2023
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report January 23, 2023
Donald Ray Leverette, Jr., 40, of Lisman, Ala., was found dead Sunday evening at the 2100 block...
Victim’s name released in Meridian’s first homicide of 2023