MAC announces Coaches Hall of Fame Class of 2023 Inductees

(CLINTON, MS) - The Mississippi Association of Coaches announced today the new class of inductees for 2023 for the MAC Coaches Hall of Fame. Upon the induction of the Class of 2023, the MAC Hall of Fame membership will increase to 264 total (250 lifetime and 14 honorary members). The MAC Coaches Hall of Fame was created in 1973.

The new class will be inducted at the 50th Annual MAC Coaches Hall of Fame Induction ceremonies on Friday, June 23, 2023, at 6:00 PM at the Sheraton Refuge Hotel & Conference Center off Airport Road in Flowood, MS. Tickets for the event will go on sale by the MAC at a later date.

The MAC Hall of Fame Class of 2023 includes:

MARCUS BOYLES, 31-year veteran championship football coach at Pearl, Petal, Wayne County, Taylorsville, and Meridian; began coaching at Taylorsville in 1993 where he led his teams to a runner-up finish and two state titles while leading the Tartars to a record of 67-4; served as Pearl head football coach for two seasons and as athletic director and head football coach at Petal for 9 years before coaching at Wayne County for 11 seasons where he guided his teams to 3 state championships; career record of 294 wins and 71 losses; his teams have played 9 times in state championship games winning 5 total state titles; one of the winningest football coaches in school history recently named as head coach at Meridian.

JACK CRAFT, (deceased), 35-year MAC member who was the head football coach at Purvis from 1967 to 1989; his teams compiled a record of 144 wins, 81 losses, and 6 ties; passed away in 2016.

KAREN GREEN, 28-year coaching veteran who coached track and cross country at Pascagoula, Ole Miss, Mt. Pleasant Christian Academy, and Potts Camp; guided her cross country and track squads to 10 state championships, 8 state runner-up finishes, 8 North half titles, 14 regional crowns, and 26 district championships; MAC Cross Country coach of the year in 1998; volleyball and basketball star at MUW that played on the 1971 National championship team and 1972 Final Four squad; served as athletic director at Potts Camp and established softball, cross country, track and field, football, archery, and soccer programs at the school; oversaw the building of a new sports complex at Potts Camp; first female ever inducted into the Mississippi Athletic Administrators Association Hall of Fame in 2022.

JIMMY PARKER, MAC 37-year member who is a championship softball coach at Harrison Central; began coaching career in 1986 and started coaching slow pitch softball in 1992 and fast pitch softball in 1995; has compiled over 800 wins; led the Red Rebelettes to four state championships in 2002, 2014, 2015, and 2016; named Clarion Ledger softball coach of the year in 2014; selected as the 2022 National Softball Coach of the Year by the National High School Athletic Coaches Association; inducted into the Gulfport Sports Hall of Fame in 2022.

WILLIAM “MOOSE” PERRY, longtime 50-year baseball coach at Forest Hill, Mississippi College, Byram, Raymond, Central Hinds, and Rebul Academy; led Forest Hill team to the 1974 AA State Championship; coached and taught for 55 years and only missed two working days in his career; the hitting facility at Mississippi College was named in his honor on April 30, 2022.

GEORGE WILLIS, (deceased), 35-year MAC member who was a championship basketball coach at Simmons; led his teams to 5 state championships—3 boys titles in 1976, 2001, & 2004 and 2 girls championships in 1992 & 1993; named Clarion Ledger coach of the year in 2001; passed away in 2018.

For more information including ticket sales for the banquet, contact the MAC offices at (601) 924-3020 or www.mscoaches.com.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.