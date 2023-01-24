Mental health crisis center opens in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey Tuesday marked the opening of a new mental health crisis center in Birmingham, one of six such centers in the state intended to address a dire service shortage.

The centers provide care to a person experiencing a mental health or substance abuse crisis and are intended to take the pressure off emergency rooms and jails which often become the default place to take a person. The Craig Crisis Care Center in Birmingham has 32 temporary observation beds and 16 extended observation beds.

Alabama lawmakers provided funding for the six centers around the state. Ivey called the facility a “game changer” for mental health care. “This is a major step in improving mental health care for our citizens. They can get immediate attention and care in a place that has got well-trained people,” Ivey said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.