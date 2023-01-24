Mental health crisis center opens in Birmingham

By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey Tuesday marked the opening of a new mental health crisis center in Birmingham, one of six such centers in the state intended to address a dire service shortage.

The centers provide care to a person experiencing a mental health or substance abuse crisis and are intended to take the pressure off emergency rooms and jails which often become the default place to take a person. The Craig Crisis Care Center in Birmingham has 32 temporary observation beds and 16 extended observation beds.

Alabama lawmakers provided funding for the six centers around the state. Ivey called the facility a “game changer” for mental health care. “This is a major step in improving mental health care for our citizens. They can get immediate attention and care in a place that has got well-trained people,” Ivey said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm Team 11 Future cast showing the line of storms over our area 10 P.M. Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT: Timing for Tuesday’s severe storms updated
Donald Ray Leverette, Jr., 40, of Lisman, Ala., was found dead Sunday evening at the 2100 block...
Victim’s name released in Meridian’s first homicide of 2023
Photo released of Danny Hall
Coroner: Search for Danny Hall over, found deceased
Download our Free WTOK Weather App
FIRST ALERT: Weather Alert Day for Wind
Silver Alert issued for William Henry Harrell, 18.
Silver Alert issued for 18-year-old William Henry Harrell of Louisville

Latest News

Medical marijuana expected to hit some store shelves by Friday
FILE: The process for future COVID-19 vaccines may be similar to that for the seasonal flu...
US proposes once-a-year COVID shots for most Americans
Clarkdale Water Association issued a precautionary Boil Water Notice for customers who live...
Clarkdale Water Association issues Boil Water Notice
State House Bill could require mental health screening for all Mississippi students
State House Bill could require mental health screening for all Mississippi students