Meridian Community College celebrates the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Community College hosted its Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration program to honor the civil rights icon.

At the program, MCC announced the high school and collegiate winners of the ‘I Have a Dream’ creative contest the college held.

Tyler Townsend won first place in the collegiate contest by submitting a short film and he explains why it is so important to pay tribute to MLK.

“It’s important for two reasons. One because us as Black people it is part of our history. You know a lot of our history we have to look for it if it is not outright told to us. So, it’s very important to learn our history so we know where we came from and not to keep repeating past mistakes we have already made in our history. Number two, it’s important because it’s inspiring. He had a dream, and he made his dream come true. We are all a part of his dream,” said Townsend.

John Kitchens won first place in the high school contest by submitting an essay about MLK legacy.

“I think MLK thought that we couldn’t just live the dream, we had to be the dream. I think he’s a great representative of that. That we have to continue and never forget that,” said Kitchens.

Also, a part of the program, MCC presented Ricky Hood with the Billy C. Beal community service award.

“First and foremost, Mr. Beal was extremely important in this community. Not only at this college but he was extremely important in the community. To be acknowledged for the work I’ve done here in this community is pretty special. Definitely, have my name alongside his, with the work he’s done. All I do is emulate the work of people like him in this community by going out, doing just everyday work, and helping people,” said Hood.

Also at the program, scholarships were awarded, musicians performed and the keynote speaker, Bishop LaBaron Hedgemon, delivered a powerful message about living MLK’s dream.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.