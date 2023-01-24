Mission Mississippi chapter hosts first prayer breakfast of the year

By Lindsey Hall
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian-Lauderdale County Chapter of Mission Mississippi held its first prayer breakfast of the year Tuesday, the first since 2019 due to COVID.

Mission Mississippi is a Christian racial reconciliation organization working to bring people together to live out the Gospel and the unity of the Gospel.

It consists of several local pastors and ministers but is open to anyone interested in helping unite our community.

“We’ll be doing it at different communities, at different churches, throughout the year now,” said Wade Phillips, executive pastor at Northcrest Baptist Church. “It’s just a way for us to come together and prayer with one another and pray for one another as we seek to live out those Gospel truths of racial reconciliation.”

The next prayer breakfast will be Mar. 26 at Holy Remnant Church on State Boulevard Extension.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm Team 11 Future cast showing the line of storms over our area 10 P.M. Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT: Timing for Tuesday’s severe storms updated
Donald Ray Leverette, Jr., 40, of Lisman, Ala., was found dead Sunday evening at the 2100 block...
Victim’s name released in Meridian’s first homicide of 2023
Photo released of Danny Hall
Coroner: Search for Danny Hall over, found deceased
Silver Alert issued for William Henry Harrell, 18.
Silver Alert issued for 18-year-old William Henry Harrell of Louisville
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report January 23, 2023

Latest News

Mission Mississippi chapter hosts first prayer breakfast of the year
Mission Mississippi chapter hosts first prayer breakfast of the year
The jackpot for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing is pushed to an estimated $526 million.
Powerball jackpot increases to an estimated $526 million
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - January 24th, 2023
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - January 24th, 2023
Download our Free WTOK Weather App
FIRST ALERT: Weather Alert Day for Wind