Mission Mississippi chapter hosts first prayer breakfast of the year

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian-Lauderdale County Chapter of Mission Mississippi held its first prayer breakfast of the year Tuesday, the first since 2019 due to COVID.

Mission Mississippi is a Christian racial reconciliation organization working to bring people together to live out the Gospel and the unity of the Gospel.

It consists of several local pastors and ministers but is open to anyone interested in helping unite our community.

“We’ll be doing it at different communities, at different churches, throughout the year now,” said Wade Phillips, executive pastor at Northcrest Baptist Church. “It’s just a way for us to come together and prayer with one another and pray for one another as we seek to live out those Gospel truths of racial reconciliation.”

The next prayer breakfast will be Mar. 26 at Holy Remnant Church on State Boulevard Extension.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.