Funeral services for Mr. Danny Ray Hall will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Dry Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Preston, Mississippi. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Danny Ray Hall, age 69, of Lauderdale passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023.

Mr. Hall was born October 18, 1953 in Memphis, Tennessee. He was a long time parts manager for GM dealerships. Danny enjoyed riding motorcycles, rebuilding Corvettes, and hunting and fishing.

Mr. Hall is survived by his mother, Annie VanDevender; his children, Joey Hall (Stephanie), Timothy Whitworth (Donna), Jeremy Whitworth, and Sherry Stout; his siblings, Randy Hall (Betty) and Debbie Reyna; his grandchildren, Camrie Hall, Tyler Hall, Katelyn Hall, Brittney Whitworth, Candace Bass, Maggie Blevins, Kamryn Whitworth, Chance Stout, and Brandi Allen; and a great-granddaughter, Blakley Cooper.

He was preceded in death by his father, Morris Ray Hall, and his brother, Allen Lynn Edwards.

The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the funeral service at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

