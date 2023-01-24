Mr. Ernie Mowery, age 71, of the Zero Community passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023 at his home. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Mowery will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend. He enjoyed working on antique cars.

Survivors include his wife, Nyoka Mowery; children, Jeremy Mowery (Teri), Dustin Mowery (Helen), Russel Mowery (Jennifer), and Andy Mowery; daughter-in-law, Amanda LaSha Heblon Mowery; 11 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren; siblings, Jackie, Sandy, and Margaret; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Mowery and Harriet Hopkins, as well as his son, Jonathan Earle Mowery, Sr.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

