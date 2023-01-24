Mr. Ernie Mowery

Ernie Mowery
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mr. Ernie Mowery, age 71, of the Zero Community passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023 at his home. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Mowery will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend. He enjoyed working on antique cars.

Survivors include his wife, Nyoka Mowery; children, Jeremy Mowery (Teri), Dustin Mowery (Helen), Russel Mowery (Jennifer), and Andy Mowery; daughter-in-law, Amanda LaSha Heblon Mowery; 11 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren; siblings, Jackie, Sandy, and Margaret; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Mowery and Harriet Hopkins, as well as his son, Jonathan Earle Mowery, Sr.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm Team 11 Future cast showing the line of storms over our area 10 P.M. Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT: Timing for Tuesday’s severe storms updated
Donald Ray Leverette, Jr., 40, of Lisman, Ala., was found dead Sunday evening at the 2100 block...
Victim’s name released in Meridian’s first homicide of 2023
Photo released of Danny Hall
Coroner: Search for Danny Hall over, found deceased
Silver Alert issued for William Henry Harrell, 18.
Silver Alert issued for 18-year-old William Henry Harrell of Louisville
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report January 23, 2023

Latest News

January 24, 2023: Part 2, Tanya Irby, LCSD Pre-K Registration
January 24, 2023: Tanya Irby, Southeast Laud. Elementary Principal, Pre-K registration through...
January 24, 2023: Tanya Irby, Southeast Laud. Elementary Principal, Pre-K registration through Feb. 10, lauderdale.k12.ms.us
Virginia Dare Page Boardman
Mrs. Virginia Dare Page Boardman
Mr. Fredrick “Rick” Niles Baker