Powerball jackpot increases to an estimated $526 million

The jackpot for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing is pushed to an estimated $526 million.(MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The jackpot for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing is pushed to an estimated $526 million, with a cash value of about $284 million, after no one hit the winning numbers Jan. 23.

But one Mississippi Lottery player did well after buying a Powerball ticket and adding the $1.00 Power Play option, making the ticket worth $150,000. The lucky player matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball.

The winning Powerball numbers from Monday night’s drawing were: 12-31-47-58-60 with a Powerball of 23 and a Power Play number of 3. By purchasing the Power Play option for an additional dollar, the prize tripled from the initial win of $50,000 to $150,000. The winning ticket was bought from Fuel Time 4 on North Siwell Road in Jackson.

A $500,000 winning Powerball ticket, remains unclaimed!
The ticket was purchased from the Broadway Mart in McComb Aug. 13, 2022, and expires Feb. 9, 2023. This ticket would have been worth $100,000; however, the player opted to add the $1.00 Power Play feature multiplying the win by 5 times. Only 17 days remain for this player to claim their winnings.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot is up to an estimated $31 million, with an estimated cash value of $16.5 million. The jackpot for tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is $511,000. This is the fifth-largest Mississippi Match 5 jackpot to date.

