REPORTS: Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien hired by New England Patriots

BILL O'BRIEN
BILL O'BRIEN(University of Alabama Football)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - After two years as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at the University of Alabama, Bill O-Brien is leaving Tuscaloosa according to reports.

According to an ESPN report Tuesday morning, he has been hired as the offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots.

O’Brien was a Patriots’ assistant coach from 2007-2011.

