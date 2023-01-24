Silver Alert issued for 18-year-old William Henry Harrell of Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 18-year-old William Henry Harrell of Louisville, Miss.

He is a White male, 5’ 11”, 140 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Hrarely was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans and white socks with no shoes Monday, Jan. 23, at about 7:30 a.m. in Winston County. He was seen walking south on Yarbrough Carter Road.

Family members say Harrell has a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of William Henry Harrell, contact the Winston County Sheriff’s Department at 662-773-5881 .

