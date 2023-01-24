Toython ‘22 nets over $15,000 in toys for local children

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Local charities, through the United Way of East Mississippi, joined with WTOK-TV to help provide toys for children during the Christmas season as area families worked hard to balance life, work, bills and rising inflation.

The WTOK team organized toy drives at two Walmart locations Friday, Dec. 2. Caring people like you brought toys, almost $13,000 worth, in just one day!

Then WTOK’s partner, Raising Cane’s, hosted two donation nights in December, with 15% of their restaurant sales going to United Way, which resulted in a $1,500 cash donation.

About $500 worth of toys were dropped off at the WTOK-TV studios. The grand total was $15,500 worth of toys, well over the $10,000 amount collected in 2021.

