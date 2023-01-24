Toython ‘22 nets over $15,000 in toys for local children

Toython 2022
Toython 2022(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Local charities, through the United Way of East Mississippi, joined with WTOK-TV to help provide toys for children during the Christmas season as area families worked hard to balance life, work, bills and rising inflation.

The WTOK team organized toy drives at two Walmart locations Friday, Dec. 2. Caring people like you brought toys, almost $13,000 worth, in just one day!

Then WTOK’s partner, Raising Cane’s, hosted two donation nights in December, with 15% of their restaurant sales going to United Way, which resulted in a $1,500 cash donation.

About $500 worth of toys were dropped off at the WTOK-TV studios. The grand total was $15,500 worth of toys, well over the $10,000 amount collected in 2021.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm Team 11 Future cast showing the line of storms over our area 10 P.M. Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT: Timing for Tuesday’s severe storms updated
Donald Ray Leverette, Jr., 40, of Lisman, Ala., was found dead Sunday evening at the 2100 block...
Victim’s name released in Meridian’s first homicide of 2023
Photo released of Danny Hall
Coroner: Search for Danny Hall over, found deceased
Download our Free WTOK Weather App
FIRST ALERT: Weather Alert Day for Wind
Silver Alert issued for William Henry Harrell, 18.
Silver Alert issued for 18-year-old William Henry Harrell of Louisville

Latest News

West Hills Elementary earned a high honor in the state of Mississippi for math skills.
West Hills Elementary named Imagine Math State winner
Chanetta Stevens, of Quitman, is one of six candidates running for Clarke Co. justice court...
Clarke Co. justice court judge race draws crowded field
Country boys farm to table fresh market
EMBDC welcomes Country Boys Farm to Table Fresh Market to Meridian
EMBDC welcomes Country Boys Farm to Table Fresh Market, to Meridian
EMBDC welcomes Country Boys Farm to Table Fresh Market, to Meridian