UPDATE: Woman arrested in Bok Homa Casino larceny investigation

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County citizens helped the sheriff’s department locate and identify a woman involved in a larceny investigation.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Trinity McCraw was arrested on Tuesday afternoon after public tips led law enforcement to her location. She is charged with commercial burglary of a vehicle.

Law enforcement in the investigation at the Bok Homa Casino previously asked for the public’s help in identifying McCraw from security footage.

JCSD released a still from the casino’s security cameras of McCraw and said she was wanted for questioning in the ongoing investigation.

McCraw was also seen driving a Honda that was registered to her mother, in the security footage.

