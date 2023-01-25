3200 square feet of Downtown Meridian is now available

Castle Building downtown Meridian
Castle Building downtown Meridian(WTOK)
By Ross McLeod
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Downtown Meridian has some fresh new real estate on the market, as 3200 square feet of the Castle building is now available.

Ever since Castle moved into the old Melton Hardware Building, they knew that there was great potential for the space that they now own, and have decided to rent out the first floor of the building, providing a great space for a new restaurant or a really cool office space.

“We bought the building in 2019. To be our corporate offices, and that’s on the top two floors of this building. But we started construction and design and really thought that it’s too good of a space not to do something with a kind of retail restaurant down here. It’s right at the entrance of downtown, and on the busiest intersection of all the downtown, so we thought it was too good of a space, not to do something like that.

“So it’s just a cool lot of cool history downtown. We’re settled in here, right beside Lobes, and the Max, and those are two thriving businesses here. So just like to be a part of the downtown atmosphere,” said Project Manager for Castle, Michael Castle III.

If you are interested in this space, you can contact their office or visit their website by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm Team 11 Future cast showing the line of storms over our area 10 P.M. Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT: Timing for Tuesday’s severe storms updated
Gusty winds continue
Update: Severe risk is over, but winds remain gusty
A police department said a girl has requested DNA sampling for a cookie regarding evidence of...
Results released in girl’s request for DNA evidence of Santa
The woman is also seen driving a Honda registered to April McCraw in the security footage.
UPDATE: Woman arrested in Bok Homa Casino larceny investigation
Country boys farm to table fresh market
EMBDC welcomes Country Boys Farm to Table Fresh Market to Meridian

Latest News

One by one candidates are putting their names on the ballot for this year’s election to be your...
Gerald Johnson added to ballot for Lauderdale County Sheriff
Public Works Director David Hodge said the level of traffic this week could affect the time...
City: Limit travel on Sela Ward Parkway during milling, paving
Senate Democrats vow to block anti-abortion legislation passed by the Republican controlled...
‘Life at conception’ act reintroduced in Congress as Republicans control the House
Highway 498 in Kemper County will be temporarily closed Thursday, Jan. 26.
Portion of Hwy. 498 in Kemper Co. to be closed Thursday