3200 square feet of Downtown Meridian is now available

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Downtown Meridian has some fresh new real estate on the market, as 3200 square feet of the Castle building is now available.

Ever since Castle moved into the old Melton Hardware Building, they knew that there was great potential for the space that they now own, and have decided to rent out the first floor of the building, providing a great space for a new restaurant or a really cool office space.

“We bought the building in 2019. To be our corporate offices, and that’s on the top two floors of this building. But we started construction and design and really thought that it’s too good of a space not to do something with a kind of retail restaurant down here. It’s right at the entrance of downtown, and on the busiest intersection of all the downtown, so we thought it was too good of a space, not to do something like that.

“So it’s just a cool lot of cool history downtown. We’re settled in here, right beside Lobes, and the Max, and those are two thriving businesses here. So just like to be a part of the downtown atmosphere,” said Project Manager for Castle, Michael Castle III.

