City: Limit travel on Sela Ward Parkway during milling, paving

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Meridian is asking drivers to limit travel on Sela Ward Parkway during milling and paving work.

Public Works Director David Hodge said the level of traffic this week could affect the time frame to get the project completed.

Crews began milling the existing asphalt surface Monday. Paving, scheduled to begin later in the week, is expected to take two weeks to complete, depending on the weather, according to Senior Project Engineer Gabe Faggard of Neel-Shaffer, Inc.

“The completion of the paving work will allow the contractor to place new striping and begin wrapping up the project,” Faggard said.

Intermittent lane closures are in place during this time. Faggard said the public will be advised of any delays. Access to local businesses is not expected to be interrupted due to the milling and paving work.

