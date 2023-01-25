City of Meridian Arrest Report January 25, 2023

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
DUSTIN M THOMPSON19812211 LONG CREEK RD MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
MARIO T TAYLOR19763514 FONTAINE AVE JACKSON, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC DRUNK
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 24, 2023 at 6:00 AM to January 25, 2023 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 10:33 AM on January 24, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2700 block of Southern Way Boulevard. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm Team 11 Future cast showing the line of storms over our area 10 P.M. Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT: Timing for Tuesday’s severe storms updated
Gusty winds continue
Update: Severe risk is over, but winds remain gusty
A police department said a girl has requested DNA sampling for a cookie regarding evidence of...
Results released in girl’s request for DNA evidence of Santa
Country boys farm to table fresh market
EMBDC welcomes Country Boys Farm to Table Fresh Market to Meridian
Donald Ray Leverette, Jr., 40, of Lisman, Ala., was found dead Sunday evening at the 2100 block...
Victim’s name released in Meridian’s first homicide of 2023

Latest News

Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report January 25, 2023
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report January 24, 2023
The woman is also seen driving a Honda registered to April McCraw in the security footage.
UPDATE: Woman arrested in Bok Homa Casino larceny investigation
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report January 23, 2023