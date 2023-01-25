City of Meridian Arrest Report January 25, 2023
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|DUSTIN M THOMPSON
|1981
|2211 LONG CREEK RD MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|MARIO T TAYLOR
|1976
|3514 FONTAINE AVE JACKSON, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC DRUNK
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 24, 2023 at 6:00 AM to January 25, 2023 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 10:33 AM on January 24, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2700 block of Southern Way Boulevard. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
