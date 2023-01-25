Coroner identifies 4-day-old, 6-year-old killed in devastating Gulfport fire; 6 still in hospital

Gulfport Fire Department says there were smoke detectors present in the apartment, but they are investigating whether or not they were working at the time of the fire.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:36 AM CST
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two young children died in a fire early Wednesday morning, Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms; six other people are also in the hospital, some listed in critical condition.

Switzer identifies those children as 6-year-old Vashun Viverette and 4-day-old Kakashi Aubrey. Aubrey was just born January 21.

Viverette died at Memorial Hospital from smoke inhalation at 4:20 a.m., and Aubrey died at Singing River Gulfport from smoke inhalation at 5:30 a.m.

The fire broke out early Wednesday morning at William Bell Apartments on 65th Avenue in Gulfport.

There are four adults and two children in the hospital as a result.

The father of the family is stable, but the mother is listed in critical condition. Two children who were in the home are also in the hospital; a 4-year-old is stable, but a 2-year-old is in critical condition and was moved to a hospital in New Orleans.

Two other men who tried to help during the fire were also taken to the hospital.

Officials tell us the fire wasn’t weather related. Gulfport Fire Chief Billy Kelley says the apartment did have smoke detectors, but he says both witnesses and his firefighters do not remember hearing them while battling the fire.

We have crews at the scene, and we’ll keep you updated as we learn more information.

