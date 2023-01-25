Donald Trump is reinstated to Facebook after 2-year ban

President Donald Trump gestures as he arrives to speak at a rally on Jan. 6, 2021, in...
President Donald Trump gestures as he arrives to speak at a rally on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Facebook parent Meta is reinstating former President Donald Trump's personal account after two-year suspension following the Jan. 6 insurrection.(Jacquelyn Martin | AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
By The Associated Press and BARBARA ORTUTAY and JILL COLVIN
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Facebook parent Meta is reinstating former President Donald Trump’s personal account after a two-year suspension following the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The company said in a blog post Wednesday it is adding “new guardrails” to ensure there are no “repeat offenders” who violate its rules.

“In the event that Mr. Trump posts further violating content, the content will be removed and he will be suspended for between one month and two years, depending on the severity of the violation,” Meta, which is based in Menlo Park, California, said.

Trump, in a post on his own social media network, blasted Facebook’s decision to suspend his account as he praised his own site, Truth Social.

“FACEBOOK, which has lost Billions of Dollars in value since “deplatforming” your favorite President, me, has just announced that they are reinstating my account. Such a thing should never again happen to a sitting President, or anybody else who is not deserving of retribution!” he wrote.

He was suspended on Jan. 7, a day after the deadly 2021 insurrection. Other social media companies also kicked him off their platforms, though he was recently reinstated on Twitter after Elon Musk took over the company. He has not tweeted.

Banned from mainstream social media, Trump has been relying on Truth Social, which he launched after being blocked from Twitter.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm Team 11 Future cast showing the line of storms over our area 10 P.M. Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT: Timing for Tuesday’s severe storms updated
Gusty winds continue
Update: Severe risk is over, but winds remain gusty
A police department said a girl has requested DNA sampling for a cookie regarding evidence of...
Results released in girl’s request for DNA evidence of Santa
The woman is also seen driving a Honda registered to April McCraw in the security footage.
UPDATE: Woman arrested in Bok Homa Casino larceny investigation
Country boys farm to table fresh market
EMBDC welcomes Country Boys Farm to Table Fresh Market to Meridian

Latest News

A law enforcement officer walks outside the Starts Right Here building, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023,...
Police chief calls Iowa school shooting ‘sad and pointless’
One by one candidates are putting their names on the ballot for this year’s election to be your...
Gerald Johnson added to ballot for Lauderdale County Sheriff
Public Works Director David Hodge said the level of traffic this week could affect the time...
City: Limit travel on Sela Ward Parkway during milling, paving
The Sacramento Zoo said mother Shani gave birth to a female giraffe calf.
CUTE: Baby giraffe born at Sacramento Zoo