Gerald Johnson added to ballot for Lauderdale County Sheriff

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One by one candidates are putting their names on the ballot for this year’s election to be your next Lauderdale County Sheriff. News 11 sat down with Democrat candidate Gerald Johnson Wednesday.

“My name is Gerald Johnson and I want to be your sheriff.”

Gerald Johnson was born and raised in Meridian and is a Meridian High graduate. He said he has over 30 years of combined law enforcement and private security experience.

“I initially got into law enforcement through the auxiliary program. I liked it and decided to join. I joined the police department under Chief Tom Miller at the time in 1978. I worked as a Meridian police officer until 1984 and I moved to Atlanta. Manager at any given time 80-90 employees. Hiring, discipline, and what have you,” said Johnson.

Although he has been out of law enforcement since 2008, Johnson said he saw a need for the community. If elected he wants to provide hiring and promotions equal opportunities, and keep citizens informed on the reality of crimes in their area---not to mention reviews and audits to ensure all equipment is accounted for.

“We would have a very serious white-collar crime investigation unit. We would foster continual positive core operations between the Meridian Police Department, Marion Police Department, the Federal Authority, State Authority, and neighboring county law enforcement agencies. And some kind of way we would find future funds to bring juvenile detention back to the county,” said Johnson.

Johnson said he has the passion and knowledge to deal with everything happening on our streets.

“As I’ve said and I’ll say it a hundred thousand times, politics needs to come out of law enforcement. I’m a street cop. It’s in my blood. I know the streets. I know the administration. It takes both to tango,” said Johnson.

As of January 25, Republican candidates Ward Calhoun and Ricky Roberts are the only other candidates that have officially qualified to run for this seat.

