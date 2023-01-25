Jackson Hewitt Tax Services give tips for the 2023 tax season

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tax season began Monday so the IRS has started processing tax returns and employers should be sending out W-2s.

Jackson Hewitt Tax Services said filing your taxes is your single largest financial transaction of the year so make sure you file early to avoid mistakes.

Mark Steber, the Chief Tax Information Officer with Jackson Hewitt, has a few more tips to ensure you get your return back as soon as possible.

“Electronically file is step one. Step two is electronically deposit your tax refund. This year, even with some refund pull back due to some law changes and smaller refunds probably expected. Three out of four people, nearly a 100 million people will still get a tax refund. Electronically deposit that refund. It’s safer than a paper check and if you are underbanked or unbanked set up a temporary account,” said Steber.

Employers have until January 31 to send out your W-2s.

The deadline to file your taxes is Tuesday, April 18 this year because of a holiday.

