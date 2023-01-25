Joe Burrow named MVP finalist

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow before an NFL football game against the New Orleans...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is one of five finalists for the 2022 NFL MVP.

The league announced the finalists on Wednesday.

Here’s a glance at Burrow’s regular season stats:

  • Competition percentage: 68.3% (Second most)
  • Passing yards: 4,475 (Fifth most)
  • Touchdowns: 35 (T-2nd)
  • Yards gained per pass attempt: 7.4 (10th most)
  • QBR: 58.8 (10th best)

Burrow’s opponent on Sunday, Patrick Mahomes, is a massive favorite to win the award.

DraftKings Sportsbook has Mahomes’ odds at -1600. Burrow has the second-best odds at +900 on DraftKings.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is +1500 on DraftKings.

The other finalists for MVP included Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen (+1500) and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (+10000).

Bengals coverage
Bengals now betting favorite to win AFC Championship game
‘High demand’ for Bengals-Chiefs tickets limits availability on Ticketmaster
Buffalo brewery makes good on bet, donates to Joe Burrow Foundation
D.J. Reader to Bengals fans: ‘We see you having our backs. We got your back too’
New way for Bengals fans to get to Kansas City

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman is also seen driving a Honda registered to April McCraw in the security footage.
UPDATE: Woman arrested in Bok Homa Casino larceny investigation
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report January 25, 2023
A police department said a girl has requested DNA sampling for a cookie regarding evidence of...
Results released in girl’s request for DNA evidence of Santa
Castle Building downtown Meridian
3200 square feet of Downtown Meridian is now available
Country boys farm to table fresh market
EMBDC welcomes Country Boys Farm to Table Fresh Market to Meridian

Latest News

FILE - Then-Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier (53) is shown on the sidelines...
USFL comments on death of Birmingham Stallions player
Alabama forward Brandon Miller (24) reacts to his dunk during the first half of an NCAA college...
Quinerly, No. 2 Alabama hold on to beat MSU, 66-63
(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Former JSU defensive back signs to play professional football in Canada
LSU head coach Brian Kelly
LSU accidentally overpaid Brian Kelly $1M, audit shows
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) drives the lane past Golden State Warriors...
Report: Brandon Ingram will return to Pelicans’ starting lineup Wednesday vs Minnesota