MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Braxton

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BRAXTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened just before midnight Tuesday, near Conerly Road in Braxton.

Rankin County Sheriff’s Department deputies were conducting a narcotics investigation when they encountered an individual that displayed a gun toward the deputies, MBI said in a media release.

The individual was transported to a nearby hospital, but no information was released about their condition.

The officers received no injuries.

