A private service and interment for Mrs. Katherine Hutchinson Simmons was held at Magnolia Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home was honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Simmons, 98, of Meridian, died peacefully in Meridian Monday, January 23, 2023 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Simmons, the daughter of Bessie Coats Hutchinson and Robert E. Hutchinson, was born Saturday, May 3, 1924 in Meridian. She was the beloved wife of Green B. Simmons until his death. Katherine loved Jesus, and her family, with bonds formed during the Great Depression. Although never blessed with children of her own, she embraced her nieces and nephew with all the attention she could muster, which was considerable - this affection was deep, and her love for us all was strong.

Katherine retired from the City of Meridian Water Department after over 30 years of service, and was a member of Faith Baptist Church, attending weekly, as long as her health permitted.

Katherine is survived by her nieces Libby (Ellis) Hedaya of Atlanta, GA, Anne Hutchinson (Stuart Hara) of Houston, TX, and nephew Bob (Kathy) Hutchinson of Spring, TX; and a host of great and great-great nieces and nephews, all of us answering to “my children.”

Katherine is preceded in death by her husband, Green Simmons; her mother and father; her brother, Dan and sister-in-law Mary; and an infant niece Mary Danice. She is also preceded in death by Miss Nellie, a Boston Terrier, amongst the most pampered in East Mississippi.

The family would be remiss without acknowledging the care provided by many who have grown to feel like family to us. William Reid, M.D. and his nurse Nancy Covington, RN provided a genuine level of care, comfort, and understanding for Aunt Katie for over 30 years. The staff of Aldersgate Methodist Services welcomed our aunt and embraced her for the past several years. She certainly enjoyed her Aldersgate home.

Finally, we ask for you to rejoice with us. Accepting the Apostle Paul’s declaration to the church of Corinth in 2 Corinthians 5:8 , as we do , Aunt Katie is catching up with Jesus and the rest of the family right now. If she has pictures, Jesus better get a fresh cup of coffee.

