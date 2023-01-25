Portion of Hwy. 498 in Kemper Co. to be closed Thursday
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Part of Highway 498 in Kemper County will be temporarily closed Thursday, Jan. 26.
The Mississippi Department of Transportation will be repairing a railroad crossing between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.
The portion affected is between Sugarnooches-Porterville Road and Dan Whitsett Road.
Detour signs will be place. Drivers should be extra careful.
