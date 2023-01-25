Portion of Hwy. 498 in Kemper Co. to be closed Thursday

Highway 498 in Kemper County will be temporarily closed Thursday, Jan. 26.
Highway 498 in Kemper County will be temporarily closed Thursday, Jan. 26.(MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Part of Highway 498 in Kemper County will be temporarily closed Thursday, Jan. 26.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation will be repairing a railroad crossing between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The portion affected is between Sugarnooches-Porterville Road and Dan Whitsett Road.

Detour signs will be place. Drivers should be extra careful.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm Team 11 Future cast showing the line of storms over our area 10 P.M. Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT: Timing for Tuesday’s severe storms updated
Gusty winds continue
Update: Severe risk is over, but winds remain gusty
A police department said a girl has requested DNA sampling for a cookie regarding evidence of...
Results released in girl’s request for DNA evidence of Santa
The woman is also seen driving a Honda registered to April McCraw in the security footage.
UPDATE: Woman arrested in Bok Homa Casino larceny investigation
Country boys farm to table fresh market
EMBDC welcomes Country Boys Farm to Table Fresh Market to Meridian

Latest News

Senate Democrats vow to block anti-abortion legislation passed by the Republican controlled...
‘Life at conception’ act reintroduced in Congress as Republicans control the House
FILE - Honoree Lloyd Morrisett appears with muppet characters at the 42nd Annual Kennedy Center...
Lloyd Morrisett, who helped launch ‘Sesame Street,’ dies
Perry Hooper Jr.
Former Alabama lawmaker files suit against city of Montgomery, police department
The cookie has chocolate wafers stuffed with a cookies and cream filling that is thicker than...
Oreo’s newest cookie is an Oreo stuffed with Oreos