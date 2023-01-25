Total Pain Care team of the week: Kemper County boys soccer

DE KALB, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Kemper Kemper County boys soccer team.

The Wildcats made the playoffs in only their second year as a program. This is truly a season that will be remembered at the program. Congratulations to Kemper County boys soccer for being named our Total Pain Care team of the week.

